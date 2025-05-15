BYD. On March 17, China’s largest EV maker, BYD, launched its Super e-Platform, featuring flash-charging batteries, a 30,000 rpm electric motor and a new in-house designed silicon carbide (SiC) power chip. The platform upgrades core EV components, supporting a charging power of 1 megawatt (MW) (1000kW) and a peak charging speed of 2 kms of range per second.

To achieve faster flow of current inside the battery pack, BYD reduced internal resistance by 50% in its flash-charging battery, achieving a 1000A charging current and a 10C charging rate. The C-rate measures how quickly a battery can be fully charged or discharged relative to its maximum capacity. While 1C means a full charge in one hour, 10C means a full charge in about six minutes.

Zeekr. At the China EV10 Forum 2025 in Beijing (March 28–30), Zeekr—Geely’s premium electric car unit—announced plans to launch a fully liquid-cooled ultrafast charging pile capable of delivering a peak power of 1.2MW per charging gun. In April, the automaker showcased this charging pile at Auto Shanghai 2025.

The 1.2MW ultrafast Zeekr charger is the result of continuous advancement by its in-house engineering team, upgrading the first-generation 360kW fast charger to 600kW and then to 800kW. But it’s unclear whether Zeekr has developed EVs compatible with this ultrafast charger, set for official launch in mainland China in Q2 2025.

CATL. CATL held its Super Tech Day on April 21, launching multiple advanced battery technologies, including the second-generation Shenxing battery. The company claims this is the world’s first LFP battery, and it features an 800 km range as well as a 12C peak charging rate—a significant improvement over the 4C Shenxing battery launched in 2023. The advanced version supports a peak charging power of 1.3 MW and delivers 2.5 kms of range per second of charging.

Huawei. On April 22, Huawei launched its 1.5MW fast-charging system. Unveiled at the 2025 Huawei DriveONE & Smart Charging Network Launch Conference in Shanghai, the charger can reportedly release a charging current up to 2400A when using both the guns simultaneously. Huawei claims this rate could charge a 300kWh battery in about 15 minutes.

Reports suggest that while Huawei is aiming its megawatt charger at heavy-duty electric trucks, Zeekr developed its megawatt charger for fast-charging passenger EVs. Huawei’s megawatt charger, like BYD’s, is built with in-house developed SiC chips and features an immersive liquid cooling system to efficiently manage heat during high-power charging.