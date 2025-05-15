S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
15 May 2025
EV charging in China is advancing rapidly with ultrafast tech, reshaping the electric vehicle industry and setting new global standards for speed and efficiency.
What if it was as easy to charge your electric vehicle (EV) as it is to charge your cell phone? While limited charging infrastructure remains a major hurdle for EV adoption, slow charging times are an equally significant barrier.
In response, automakers in mainland China are turning this pain point into a competitive advantage by developing ultrafast EV charging in China, a trend rapidly shaping the electric vehicle industry.
The race to develop ultrafast chargers for electric cars started in August 2022 when Chinese automaker XPeng launched its S4 ultrafast supercharging technology, offering a five-minute charge delivering 210 kms of range for its G9 SUV. This performance instantly positioned XPeng alongside charging leaders like Tesla’s V3 and Porsche’s Turbo Charger pile.
Almost three years later, more Chinese companies are unveiling their superfast charging solutions, driven by ongoing advancements in technology aimed at reducing charging times. This trend is fast becoming one of the key automotive industry trends to watch.
To handle the high current flow required for EV charging, automakers have been developing dedicated 800V architectures—an upgrade from the more popular and affordable 400V platforms. These advanced systems integrate several key components, including high-voltage battery packs, electric motors, inverters, onboard chargers, DC-DC converters and efficient thermal management systems.
While these 800V architectures were first seen in China, they are now gaining traction among Western automakers. However, innovation in EV charging in China continues to advance rapidly, keeping the country at the forefront of high-voltage EV charging development.
BYD. On March 17, China’s largest EV maker, BYD, launched its Super e-Platform, featuring flash-charging batteries, a 30,000 rpm electric motor and a new in-house designed silicon carbide (SiC) power chip. The platform upgrades core EV components, supporting a charging power of 1 megawatt (MW) (1000kW) and a peak charging speed of 2 kms of range per second.
To achieve faster flow of current inside the battery pack, BYD reduced internal resistance by 50% in its flash-charging battery, achieving a 1000A charging current and a 10C charging rate. The C-rate measures how quickly a battery can be fully charged or discharged relative to its maximum capacity. While 1C means a full charge in one hour, 10C means a full charge in about six minutes.
Zeekr. At the China EV10 Forum 2025 in Beijing (March 28–30), Zeekr—Geely’s premium electric car unit—announced plans to launch a fully liquid-cooled ultrafast charging pile capable of delivering a peak power of 1.2MW per charging gun. In April, the automaker showcased this charging pile at Auto Shanghai 2025.
The 1.2MW ultrafast Zeekr charger is the result of continuous advancement by its in-house engineering team, upgrading the first-generation 360kW fast charger to 600kW and then to 800kW. But it’s unclear whether Zeekr has developed EVs compatible with this ultrafast charger, set for official launch in mainland China in Q2 2025.
CATL. CATL held its Super Tech Day on April 21, launching multiple advanced battery technologies, including the second-generation Shenxing battery. The company claims this is the world’s first LFP battery, and it features an 800 km range as well as a 12C peak charging rate—a significant improvement over the 4C Shenxing battery launched in 2023. The advanced version supports a peak charging power of 1.3 MW and delivers 2.5 kms of range per second of charging.
Huawei. On April 22, Huawei launched its 1.5MW fast-charging system. Unveiled at the 2025 Huawei DriveONE & Smart Charging Network Launch Conference in Shanghai, the charger can reportedly release a charging current up to 2400A when using both the guns simultaneously. Huawei claims this rate could charge a 300kWh battery in about 15 minutes.
Reports suggest that while Huawei is aiming its megawatt charger at heavy-duty electric trucks, Zeekr developed its megawatt charger for fast-charging passenger EVs. Huawei’s megawatt charger, like BYD’s, is built with in-house developed SiC chips and features an immersive liquid cooling system to efficiently manage heat during high-power charging.
To meet growing EV demand, mainland China is gearing up to build a large network of megawatt chargers. BYD is leading the effort, working to establish 4,000 1MW charging stations nationwide. While building supercharging piles and megawatt chargers forms a core part of this strategy, companies like CATL, Geely, Nio and Sinopec are also developing expansive battery swap networks to ensure quick turnaround times at charging stations. The goal is to make EV charging in China at a public station as fast and convenient as refueling a gasoline car.
In China’s hypercompetitive market, technological advancements by one brand are quickly surpassed by rivals, a pace Western automakers struggle to match. As a result, Tesla’s V4 Supercharger stats look modest when compared to the latest Chinese megawatt charger announcements.
However, a large-scale roll out of megawatt chargers across China presents several challenges. For example, the simultaneous operation of multiple superchargers and megawatt chargers could strain the power grid. Additionally, upgrading the grid and existing charging network to accommodate these ultrafast chargers would require substantial investment. The lack of real-world data on the large-scale deployment of megawatt chargers and their impact on the grid adds to the complexity.
That said, companies like Huawei are already piloting solutions to address these challenges. Huawei’s megawatt chargers are designed to dynamically adjust output power to help mitigate power grid impact. In collaboration with the State Grid Corporation of China, Huawei has developed an intelligent scheduling system to dynamically manage charging power and reduce peak grid load by up to 40%.
China’s EV industry is rapidly redefining what’s possible in ultrafast charging. Although infrastructure challenges remain, active pilots point to a fast-evolving landscape. For global players, China’s momentum offers both a blueprint and a competitive challenge in the race to redefine the EV charging experience.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.