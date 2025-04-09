S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Hyundai’s Pleos software launch reveals the company’s plans to compete with other leaders in the software-defined vehicle (SDV) space, like Tesla and Nio.
The competition for software supremacy and the strategies surrounding it are poised to be pivotal challenges in the coming decade. With the recent launch of its Pleos software brand, Hyundai has now revealed its intentions in this space.
As the automotive landscape shifts toward software-defined vehicles (SDV), Hyundai aims to position itself alongside key SDV protagonists like Tesla and Nio. Hyundai aims to make Pleos the cornerstone of its transformation as it seeks to evolve from a traditional automotive manufacturer to a mobility technology company that extends from individual vehicles to integrated fleets and urban infrastructures.
At the heart of the Hyundai Pleos software launch lies the Pleos Playground - an open development platform that empowers third-party developers to access vehicle software endpoints, SDKs, APIs, and support tools, facilitating the creation and distribution of applications via a dedicated App Market. This strategy taps into the growing trend of OEMs partnering with tech giants to bolster their software capabilities.
For example, Ford’s collaboration with Google on data analytics and AI—along with Volkswagen’s alliance with Microsoft for cloud solutions—highlight the critical nature of these partnerships. Hyundai is actively collaborating with technology firms, including Google, Uber, Samsung, Naver, SOCAR, and Unity. These partnerships aim to enhance in-vehicle app ecosystems, advance autonomous driving capabilities, and contribute to the development of a comprehensive Cloud Mobility infrastructure.
Hyundai’s Pleos software is transitioning from the traditional Connected Car Operating System (CCOS) platform to Android Automotive OS (AAOS). This shift supports more seamless and frequent updates to infotainment and other software features, aligning Hyundai’s strategy with the latest technology trends.
For AAOS v13 and above, Google can update the Google part of the software directly without going through the OEM, resulting in an update frequency similar to Android phones. Unlike Volkswagen’s VW.OS and Mercedes-Benz’s MB.OS, Hyundai’s use of Android Automotive OS and open SDKs provides greater flexibility and access to a vast developer community and existing app ecosystem.
This open approach is a potential advantage over competitors’ closed systems, which are less frequently updated and rely on more complex approval processes for updates.
Hyundai Motor Group owns three major automotive brands: Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Historically, these brands have used different software stacks and electronic architectures, which complicates maintenance, updates, and feature deployment. The Pleos software aims to eliminate these silos by providing a single, unified operating system and architecture across all three brands, enabling unified over-the-air (OTA) upgrade processes through a centralized cloud infrastructure.
The development of a proprietary vehicle OS under Pleos aims to improve vehicle performance and scalability. This OS is built upon an advanced Electrical and Electronic (E/E) architecture, combining high-performance vehicle computers with zone-specific controllers, enabling over-the-air updates and continuous feature enhancements. Hyundai's zonal architecture is designed to support the integration of advanced technologies into their vehicles and is expected to be a key component of their strategy as they move toward more sophisticated vehicle designs and functionalities.
Additionally, the upcoming AAOS-based infotainment system Pleos Connect is designed to offer a smartphone-like interface with features such as multi-window functions and an AI voice assistant. Scheduled for launch in Q2 2026, Pleos Connect is projected by Hyundai to be integrated into over 20 million vehicles by 2030.
The Pleos platform is built to support advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and AI applications, with plans to launch Level 2+ ADAS services by 2027. This ambitious timeline positions Hyundai to keep pace with the industry's shift toward sophisticated autonomous technologies. As Tesla pushes the boundaries of Full Self-Driving, competition among OEMs to enhance their ADAS offerings is heating up, making Hyundai's advancements even more important in this rapidly evolving landscape.
Hyundai's strategy involves developing a cloud-based ecosystem that links vehicles with mobility services and infrastructure, a vital step as the automotive landscape moves toward integrated solutions. This approach not only enhances vehicle functionality but also positions Hyundai to leverage emerging trends in shared mobility and electric vehicle integration.
Pleos is backed by strong partnerships with Google, NVIDIA, and Samsung, enhancing its ability to integrate cutting-edge technology and content quickly. However, the domain-based E/E architecture may not be the most suitable or optimized for enabling over-the-air feature expansions, which could be a limitation compared to more advanced zonal architectures. A centralized zonal architecture is expected later, in 2030.
On balance, Hyundai's recent presentation on the Pleos software launch raises important questions regarding the integration of its new infotainment system, autonomous driving system, and the proposed zonal architecture. The lack of clarity on whether the infotainment system, set for release in 2026, and ADAS Level 2+ (L2+), targeted in 2027, will use a zonal architecture with a central computing system is notable.
The presentation suggests a connection between the new infotainment system, Level 2+ (L2+) features, and the zonal architecture supported by Pleos OS. However, without explicit confirmation, the nature of this integration remains uncertain. This distinction is crucial for understanding Hyundai's strategic direction.
The success of the Hyundai Pleos software launch depends on Hyundai's ability to attract top software developers, forge strategic partnerships, and deliver innovative solutions that resonate with consumers. In a landscape driven by software and connectivity, Hyundai's proactive stance with Pleos is vital for cementing its position in the mobility tech sector.
With high stakes and immense potential ahead, only time will tell if they can turn ambition into achievement.
S&P Global Mobility offers several products to help OEMs and suppliers plan for the ongoing adoption of software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Learn more and inquire about what we offer.
Written with contributions from Manuel Tagliavini, principal analyst, software; Jungho Lee, senior research analyst, electronics; and Vivek Beriwal, supply chain and technology analyst, all at S&P Global Mobility.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.