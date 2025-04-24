Industry disruptions present numerous challenges for auto suppliers of traditional powertrain and chassis systems.

For example, internal combustion engine (ICE)-components suppliers—who have primarily focused on mechanical components—must now manage the dual challenges of transitioning to electrified vehicles and integrating software into their offerings. They need to make sizable investments in research and development, as well as collaborate with tech companies, to create innovative solutions.

With global free trade under attack, it is even more critical for these suppliers to develop in-house software solutions that can meet client needs, supporting their company’s organic growth and expansion.

Plenty of traditional auto suppliers are looking for life rafts as margins erode and the industry’s focus shifts to software. Although the transition to EVs and SDVs began well before 2020, these trends are reshaping consumer expectations over time. Today, buyers are increasingly looking for energy-efficient vehicles that offer advanced features, such as autonomous driving, connectivity, and enhanced safety.

In turn, traditional ICE suppliers are facing a diminishing marginal returns game — there’s not much more that can be wrung from fundamental components and systems in terms of functionality.

Some may argue that mechanical innovation isn’t entirely dead — pointing to examples like BYD’s all-electric Yangwang U9, launched in February 2024. The vehicle’s proprietary DiSus-X Intelligent Body Control System enables it to perform manoeuvres like jumping over obstacles. But while such capabilities may seem like mechanical marvels, they are fundamentally enabled by software. While introducing DiSus system in 2023, BYD said it “offers collaborative control in body dynamics (lateral, longitudinal, and vertical motions), which provides a foundation for the future development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)”.

This kind of integration—where physical performance is enhanced through sophisticated software—is a clear signal of what traditional OEMs and suppliers are up against. It also highlights how innovation is shifting away from foundational components toward intelligent systems that redefine how vehicles perform.