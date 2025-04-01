S&P Global Offerings
Automotive procurement is facing significant challenges. Understanding the trends shaping global sourcing in 2025 is crucial to refining your strategies.
As we move through 2025, automotive procurement is facing significant challenges. The pressures from a fragmented global economy and complex supply chains are beginning to disrupt the stability that automakers typically rely on.
Automotive industry procurement strategies have evolved through many stages over the last 100 years, from vertical integration in the early 20th century to global sourcing for the lowest cost. Now, procurement is shifting towards a more localized approach aimed at achieving the most tariff-insulated cost.
For procurement leaders, understanding the trends shaping global sourcing in 2025 is crucial to navigating external pressures and refining strategies.
Over the previous decade, OEMs have gradually shifted away from global sourcing — once considered the golden standard of procurement — towards near-shoring strategies, as geopolitical tensions, trade complexities and sustainability considerations made worldwide sourcing increasingly impractical.
However, by 2025, even these near-shoring efforts within supposedly safe trading blocs have come under scrutiny. The intensification of protectionist policies and escalating trade barriers between major economic regions is forcing OEM procurement leaders to fundamentally rethink their approach.
The focus is now shifting from best-landed cost to most tariff-insulated cost, as companies realize that operating within presumed "safe" regional trading blocs no longer guarantees protection from volatile tariff environments and trade uncertainties.
This new reality requires a more sophisticated and adaptable procurement strategy that goes beyond simple geographic proximity or established regional trade blocks, particularly in North America.
The increasing frequency of Black Swan events—rare and unpredictable occurrences that have significant consequences—has raised questions about the effectiveness of Just-in-Time (JIT) inventory management, a cornerstone of automotive efficiency for decades. While JIT has been effective in reducing costs and improving efficiency, it also exposes organizations to risks.
In 2025, the combination of escalating tariffs, fragmented trade zones, and increasingly unpredictable customs clearance times is forcing a fundamental reassessment of this approach. The traditional JIT model, which assumed seamless cross-border movements and predictable transit times, has become increasingly risky and cost-inefficient. OEMs are now forced to maintain larger buffer stocks than they have historically for selected critical parts, not just to protect against supply chain disruptions, but also to navigate the complex web of tariff-driven cost variations and potential trade policy changes.
This shift is particularly evident in cases where components cross multiple trade boundaries before final assembly, with each border crossing representing a potential point of delay or cost escalation. The result is a hybrid model where selective stockpiling of critical components is becoming a strategic necessity, rather than the inventory inefficiency it was once considered to be.
As vehicles become increasingly reliant on software and digital solutions, automotive procurement strategies are no longer focused exclusively on physical parts or traditional commodities.
Instead of merely seeking the lowest price for traditional components, procurement leaders must now focus on finding technology partners that align with their future product needs. This would include providers that specialize in software platforms, cybersecurity solutions, and connectivity components. Suppliers who can provide ongoing innovation and robust digital platforms capable of supporting a vehicle's software needs—both now and in the future—will be critical.
The increasing prominence of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) has created unprecedented challenges in automotive procurement costing models. Traditional component pricing methodologies, which were built around physical parts with clear bill of materials and established amortization patterns, prove inadequate when applied to software.
The complexity stems from multiple factors: software's inherent scalability means its development costs don't follow traditional per-unit economics, its continuous update requirements create ongoing operational expenses rather than one-time costs, and its value proposition often lies in features that may be activated post-sale through subscriptions.
Furthermore, as vehicles become more software-dependent, procurement leaders must grapple with pricing models that account for cybersecurity requirements, over-the-air update capabilities, and the long-term commitment needed from software partners to maintain and enhance these systems throughout the vehicle's lifecycle.
This fundamental shift from hardware-centric to software-centric procurement requires automotive companies to develop entirely new frameworks for cost assessment and supplier relationships.
Regulatory obligations have become central for automakers, and they are under increasing pressure to adopt ethical sourcing practices. In 2025, we expect OEMs to actively work on implementing IT systems and business processes around the world to comply with upcoming regulatory requirements on sustainable sourcing.
As sustainable sourcing regulations become mandatory, different regions are implementing distinct but overlapping requirements. The European Union is leading this regulatory push through the Battery Regulation and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), which will be mandatory for all vehicles sold in the EU market from 2026.
In North America, while federal regulations remain less stringent, individual states like California are implementing their own strict sourcing requirements, particularly for electric vehicle components and critical minerals.
China has established its dual-control policy on energy consumption and dual-credit system for automotive manufacturers, forcing compliance with specific sourcing and environmental standards.
Japan and South Korea are aligning their regulations closer to EU standards, creating an Asia-Pacific framework for sustainable sourcing.
This regional variation in regulatory requirements is particularly challenging for global OEMs, who must now navigate different compliance standards while maintaining efficient supply chains. The result is a complex matrix of requirements where vehicles destined for the EU market face the most stringent standards, while other regions follow with varying degrees of regulatory intensity and different implementation timelines.
Collaboration with suppliers is essential for optimizing sourcing strategies. In 2025, organizations will increasingly engage in collaborative relationships with key suppliers to drive innovation and improve supply chain performance, often enabled by emerging digital enablers.
OEMs are increasingly participating in cross-industry data exchange platforms, with the European-led Catena-X initiative emerging as a significant effort to standardize supply chain data sharing and traceability. In parallel, North American OEMs are expanding their participation in industry-specific cloud platforms for real-time component tracking and capacity planning, while Japanese manufacturers are strengthening their traditional keiretsu networks with digital overlays.
These collaborative platforms are becoming essential as OEMs seek to address critical challenges including semiconductor availability tracking, raw material traceability for sustainability compliance, and multi-tier supplier risk monitoring. The trend extends beyond mere data sharing to include collaborative planning systems, shared capacity management, and joint early warning mechanisms for potential disruptions, representing a fundamental shift from traditional arm's-length procurement relationships to deeply integrated digital ecosystems.
As we look ahead in 2025, these trends in automotive procurement are being shaped by trade-insulated cost optimization, the evolution of Just In Time (JIT), software-centric procurement, sustainable and ethical sourcing, and digital transformation in procurement. Organizations must adapt their sourcing strategies to navigate this evolving landscape.
By leveraging digital technologies and various frameworks, including S&P Global Mobility’s Components Forecast Analytics, organizations can enhance their procurement processes, ensuring they remain competitive in an increasingly complex global sourcing environment.
S&P Global Mobility provides OEMs and automotive suppliers with timely, reliable, and comprehensive component market data and forecasts as well as optional customized analysis. Forecasts for 150+ components are updated monthly.
