As we move through 2025, automotive procurement is facing significant challenges. The pressures from a fragmented global economy and complex supply chains are beginning to disrupt the stability that automakers typically rely on.

Automotive industry procurement strategies have evolved through many stages over the last 100 years, from vertical integration in the early 20th century to global sourcing for the lowest cost. Now, procurement is shifting towards a more localized approach aimed at achieving the most tariff-insulated cost.

For procurement leaders, understanding the trends shaping global sourcing in 2025 is crucial to navigating external pressures and refining strategies.