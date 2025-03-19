The 25% steel and aluminum tariffs that took effect March 12 represent a significant shift in US trade policy. While they expand on 2018 measures imposed under Section 232, aimed at protecting domestic industries, these metal tariffs are expected to increase costs for the automotive sector, ultimately leading to higher consumer prices.

Additionally, the potential for retaliatory trade actions introduces further uncertainty and poses challenges to global supply chains. As industries adjust, strategic sourcing and production shifts will be essential to mitigate any impacts.

The US imports a substantial portion of its steel from Canada, Mexico, Brazil, South Korea and Germany. With metal tariffs in place, short-term shortages are a concern as domestic suppliers struggle to meet demand, leading to upward price pressures.

Given that 15% of automotive steel is imported, even minor disruptions can significantly impact original equipment manufacturer production schedules and cost structures.

The aluminum industry is facing its own set of challenges, with a notable decline in domestic production capacity. Only four primary aluminum smelters are operational in the US, two of which are running at full capacity. The overall value of primary aluminum production has dropped 9% year over year, with transportation applications accounting for a significant portion of domestic consumption.

The US imports approximately 60% of its aluminum, predominantly from Canada, which underscores the vulnerability of the market to supply chain disruptions. High energy costs and competitive pressures from foreign producers such as China further complicate the landscape for US aluminum manufacturers.

North American automakers, especially Ford, have a strong reliance on aluminum for vehicle construction due to the region's preference for large light vehicles such as SUVs and pickups, which benefit from aluminum’s lightweight properties to improve fuel efficiency and meet regulatory standards.

With an increasing aluminum usage trajectory, US automakers are more exposed to fluctuations in the raw material’s costs. According to S&P Global Mobility data, the US is the largest consumer of aluminum in car body construction globally.