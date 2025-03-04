S&P Global Offerings
5 March 2025
In a significant transformation, electric vehicles (EVs) are emerging as the future of transportation in India. While Europe and the US grapple with uncertainty over EV adoption, India’s EV market is forging ahead, following China’s lead by implementing supply- and demand-side measures to kickstart the movement.
Currently, India’s EV market is relatively small, accounting for about 2.5% of all cars sold in 2024, with high prices and a limited charging network deterring potential buyers. However, we anticipate rapid expansion driven by more affordable EVs, an extensive charging infrastructure, and a shrinking price gap between traditional vehicles and EVs. The Indian government has set an ambitious target for EVs to make up 30% of total passenger vehicle sales by FY 2030, supported by plans for subsidies, financing options, and infrastructure development.
S&P Global Mobility estimates that India’s 2024 passenger EV production has increased by 22.5% year-over-year, to about 125,500 units.
The Indian government has launched several initiatives to promote EV adoption. One of the most significant is the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) scheme, introduced in 2015. The FAME II program, which started in April 2019, focused on electrifying public and shared transportation.
Another key initiative, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, launched in September 2021, aims to boost domestic manufacturing of advanced automotive technology products and attract investments in the sector.
In March 2024, the government took a significant step by reducing EV import duties to encourage local manufacturing. India slashed the import duty for EVs priced over US$35,000 from 100% to just 15%, so long as manufacturers commit to making substantial local investments.
To bolster domestic manufacturing of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries and enhance EV technology, the Indian government extended basic customs duty exemptions in the Union Budget 2025 to 35 additional capital goods essential for EV battery production.
Automakers in India are gearing up to launch a multitude of new EV models in 2025 that promise longer driving ranges and faster charging times. BYD, Hyundai, JSW MG Motor, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Mercedes-Benz and Tata showcased their innovations at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in response to stricter emission requirements set to take effect in 2027.
We project that in 2025, production of battery-powered passenger vehicles in India will soar by 140.2% year-over-year to approximately 301,400 units. This figure will account for about 6% of the estimated 5.16 million passenger vehicles India expects to produce this year.
India’s journey toward achieving a 30% EV market share by FY 2030 is fraught with challenges. The current EV penetration rate in India has seen modest growth of approximately 200 basis points annually from FY 2021 to FY 2024. To meet the 2030 target, this rate must nearly double to 380 basis points per year.
But several state EV policies are nearing expiration, which threatens sustained investor confidence. Moreover, the lack of a cohesive, long-term strategy has further derailed momentum, leaving India far from its envisioned EV revolution.
The Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 aimed to boost electric two- and three-wheelers but did not include electric passenger vehicles and buses. The government's recent approval of two major incentive schemes marks a crucial step in promoting electric buses and trucks, but the continued exclusion of electric passenger vehicles from subsidy schemes raises questions about the government’s commitment to achieving its FY 2030 target.
The fleet electrification segment, which constitutes 15% of the total industry EV portfolio, remains essential. However, after the government withdrew support, the number of electric passenger vehicles used in the commercial fleet segment declined sharply.
High initial costs present another significant barrier for consumers, because EVs are typically priced 20% to 30% above their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts. Coupled with India’s reliance on imported components and batteries, these cost dynamics hinder the growth of the EV sector. Despite government efforts to promote localization through various policies, the localization rate is not increasing as expected.
Moreover, the lack of adequate charging infrastructure continues to pose a formidable challenge. Although the number of public charging stations has risen dramatically, disparities persist, particularly in Tier-2 cities and rural areas. This uneven growth contributes to range anxiety among potential buyers, further complicating the transition to electric mobility.
Additionally, the growing demand for hybrid vehicles presents another challenge, as consumers often seek familiar alternatives to fully electric models.
With a strong emphasis on sustainable mobility, the Indian government has established ambitious targets supported by industry participation and favorable policies, creating an environment conducive to innovation and growth.
We expect total electric passenger vehicle production in India to surge to approximately 1.33 million units by 2030, accounting for about 20% of total passenger vehicle production in the country.
India's electric mobility revolution is not merely a possibility but an inevitability, but meeting the government’s 30% target by FY 2030 may prove challenging.
For detailed data and analysis, please refer to the full report on Connect (available to customers).
S&P Global Mobility's seven-year light vehicle production forecast covers data for 99% of global light vehicle production.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.