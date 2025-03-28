S&P Global Mobility's AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events, including the automotive industry forecast. We deliver timely context and impactful analysis for navigating the fast-moving industry. Behind the Headlines offers a bi-weekly dive into recent top stories.

Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) is among the first automakers to announce a major investment into US manufacturing in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff stance. The automaker has outlined plans to invest US$21 billion between 2025 and 2028 into a variety of projects. Hyundai’s investment in the US will create more than 100,000 direct and indirect job opportunities by 2028 and 14,000 full-time jobs, HMG estimates.

The US investment plan, which was announced alongside President Donald Trump at a press conference on March 24 in the White House, is essentially split into three tranches. Around US$9 billion is for vehicle manufacturing; US$6 billion is to “enhance parts, logistics, and steel business” to increase localization; and US$6 billion is to “expand future industries and strengthen external partnerships and energy infrastructure.”