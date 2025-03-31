As India works toward its goal of net-zero emissions by 2070, cutting carbon emissions from transportation will be crucial. To do so will require exploring cleaner fuel options.

Hydrogen stands out as a strong potential alternative due to its clean fuel reputation and high energy efficiency. Hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine (H2 ICE) and fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) emit only water and air from the vehicle tailpipe.

However, challenges like high production costs, infrastructure gaps, and regulatory hurdles must be addressed for hydrogen to become a mainstream fuel for India’s trucking segment.

Still, India's geographical advantages, including abundant sunlight and natural resources, make it well-suited to harness “green” hydrogen, minimizing well-to-wheel emissions. To support this endeavor, the Indian government launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission to facilitate its production and support the nation’s burgeoning green hydrogen ecosystem. This initiative includes incentives for electrolyser manufacturers and green hydrogen producers as well as pilot projects for hydrogen-fueled MHCVs.