The market is facing significant challenges due to the discontinuation of both federal and provincial incentives. This issue is particularly evident in Quebec, the largest contributor to ZEV volume. As a result of these changes, BEV volumes plummeted by an alarming 48.3% nationally in January 2025 compared to December 2024.

This downturn has severely impacted major players in the industry, with Tesla seeing a decline of more than 72% and Chevrolet EVs down by more than 65%. Consequently, BEV penetration for January is expected to drop to 10.0%, a marked decrease from December’s rate of 17.8%.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are also struggling, with January registrations reflecting a 27.8% decline from December’s peak. When combined with BEV volumes, national ZEV penetration stands at 13.3% for January.

ZEV adoption across Canada reveals significant disparities in growth rates, market contributions and the effectiveness of provincial policies. Quebec stands out as a leader in ZEV adoption, while other provinces like New Brunswick and Manitoba show promising growth trends. Conversely, British Columbia’s decline in market share signals potential challenges that the province will need to address.

S&P Global Mobility's light vehicle sales forecast covers 145+ sales countries across 11 regions, representing more than 97% of global light vehicle sales volume.