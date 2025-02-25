The value of electronic control units (ECUs) and semiconductors per vehicle has risen sharply over the years, driven by increasing electronic complexity. According to S&P Global Mobility estimates, on average, automotive ECUs cost $1,982 per car globally in 2025 while in North America, they cost $2,256, which is 14% higher than the global average.

Our in-depth evaluation of the ECU market indicates that in 2025, the global average semiconductor content per vehicle is expected to reach $1,014, with US vehicles carrying a higher chip value of $1,154 per car due to their greater use of advanced electronics.

If the tariff is applied based on where semiconductor suppliers are headquartered, we can assume that US vehicles follow a similar breakdown as the total global market since the automotive chip supply is globalized.

Based on this assumption, 35% of chips are sourced from North American (US) suppliers while 65% are from foreign suppliers. Applying a 25% tariff to the foreign portion of the chips means an extra cost of about $188 per vehicle.

If the tariff is applied based on where the semiconductor wafers are originally fabricated rather than where the supplier is headquartered, the cost impact would be different. A review of the top 100 automotive semiconductor suppliers, which represent 97.8% of the market, suggests that about 24% of their wafer production occurs in the US while 76% takes place overseas. If the tariff applies to foreign-made wafers, the extra cost per vehicle would be about $219.

The above calculations estimated an additional chip cost of approximately $200 per US vehicle due to tariffs, assuming all ECUs were manufactured in the US. and that all chips were sourced by the ECU maker as individual components subject to the tariff if imported.

However, only one-third of ECUs used in US vehicles are produced domestically. This means that the tariff would only apply to this one-third of the chips for US cars. For the remaining two-thirds of the market, where ECUs are manufactured outside the US, chips enter the country embedded within fully assembled ECUs.

In this case, the tariff applies at the ECU level rather than to the chips individually, altering the cost impact. Thus, the effective tariff burden on chips would be significantly lower with roughly a third of $200 so around $65 to $70.