S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
26 February 2025
Major semiconductor suppliers are essential to auto supply chains; the proposed 25% semiconductor tariffs would significantly affect foreign chipmakers.
Amid rising trade tensions, US President Donald Trump has intensified pressure on critical industries through executive orders aimed at reviewing trade agreements and imposing semiconductor tariffs, as well as tariffs on the automotive and pharmaceutical sectors. The shift towards software-defined vehicles has significantly increased semiconductor content per car, making the automotive industry more vulnerable to semiconductor price fluctuations.
Major semiconductor suppliers are essential to these supply chains, and the proposed 25% tariff on certain imported semiconductors would significantly affect foreign chipmakers, especially in Asian economies known for semiconductor fabrication.
Given the globalized nature of automotive semiconductor supply chains, these tariffs are likely to disrupt cost structures and sourcing strategies for OEMs and tier 1 suppliers.
The value of electronic control units (ECUs) and semiconductors per vehicle has risen sharply over the years, driven by increasing electronic complexity. According to S&P Global Mobility estimates, on average, automotive ECUs cost $1,982 per car globally in 2025 while in North America, they cost $2,256, which is 14% higher than the global average.
Our in-depth evaluation of the ECU market indicates that in 2025, the global average semiconductor content per vehicle is expected to reach $1,014, with US vehicles carrying a higher chip value of $1,154 per car due to their greater use of advanced electronics.
If the tariff is applied based on where semiconductor suppliers are headquartered, we can assume that US vehicles follow a similar breakdown as the total global market since the automotive chip supply is globalized.
Based on this assumption, 35% of chips are sourced from North American (US) suppliers while 65% are from foreign suppliers. Applying a 25% tariff to the foreign portion of the chips means an extra cost of about $188 per vehicle.
If the tariff is applied based on where the semiconductor wafers are originally fabricated rather than where the supplier is headquartered, the cost impact would be different. A review of the top 100 automotive semiconductor suppliers, which represent 97.8% of the market, suggests that about 24% of their wafer production occurs in the US while 76% takes place overseas. If the tariff applies to foreign-made wafers, the extra cost per vehicle would be about $219.
The above calculations estimated an additional chip cost of approximately $200 per US vehicle due to tariffs, assuming all ECUs were manufactured in the US. and that all chips were sourced by the ECU maker as individual components subject to the tariff if imported.
However, only one-third of ECUs used in US vehicles are produced domestically. This means that the tariff would only apply to this one-third of the chips for US cars. For the remaining two-thirds of the market, where ECUs are manufactured outside the US, chips enter the country embedded within fully assembled ECUs.
In this case, the tariff applies at the ECU level rather than to the chips individually, altering the cost impact. Thus, the effective tariff burden on chips would be significantly lower with roughly a third of $200 so around $65 to $70.
The imposition of tariffs on automotive semiconductors may compel OEMs to pass on the additional costs to consumers, potentially resulting in higher vehicle prices, particularly impacting price-sensitive segments such as economy cars and entry-level electric vehicles.
In response to tariffs, automakers might shift their procurement strategies to prioritize US-based fabs and assembly plants or increase localization of semiconductor production through joint ventures. While it’s possible they could temporarily absorb these costs while renegotiating supplier contracts, they may later explore investing in alternative semiconductor technologies to reduce reliance on high-tariff components.
However, due to the lengthy development cycles in automotive semiconductors, establishing these new strategic partnerships is unlikely to significantly impact chip supply for vehicle production programs through 2025–2026.
The anticipated tariffs present a considerable cost challenge for the automotive sector, with the cumulative financial impact potentially weighing heavily on both manufacturers and consumers despite the seemingly minor individual cost implications. This situation could accelerate semiconductor localization efforts in North America, potentially benefiting US chipmakers in the long run.
Short-term disruptions may result in pricing volatility, supply chain restructuring, and shifts in competitive dynamics among global automakers. The industry's response will shape whether these cost burdens lead to long-term structural changes or remain a temporary hurdle, with more clarity expected by April 2, following the US review of trade agreements.
Understand the potential impact of tariffs on vehicle production with our light vehicle production forecast. Our analysis is updated monthly and covers 99% of global light vehicle production.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.