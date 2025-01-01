Winners Announced: 29th Annual Automotive Loyalty Awards

S&P Global Mobility today unveiled the winners of its 2024 Automotive Loyalty Awards, recognizing outstanding performance in customer loyalty across various segments of the automotive industry. General Motors was recognized as the winner of its ‘Overall Loyalty to Manufacturer’ award while Tesla was awarded the ‘Overall Loyalty to Make’ award.

Based on consumer buying activity from January-December 2024, overall industry loyalty rates saw a slight year-over-year improvement for the third year in a row.

Brand loyalty was at 51.6% for 2024, an increase of 0.6 percentage points (PPTs) compared to 2023 levels of 51.0%. This loyalty increase came as customer return-to-market volume grew by 4% versus the previous year, signaling not only that more people are coming back to purchase vehicles, but they are remaining with their previous brand when doing so.

“While brand loyalty is still below pre-pandemic levels, we are starting to see a consistent trend of customers going back to the brands they are familiar with,” said Joe LaFeir, President, Automotive Insights, S&P Global Mobility. “This will be important as we navigate a period of uncertainty in our industry assessing tariff and trade impacts on vehicle demand, making retention an even greater indicator of brand health.”