11 February 2025
The commercial vehicle industry in Western Europe could see the sharpest decline among all global markets, pressured by regulations and economic challenges.
2024 was a bust for Western Europe’s medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) industry, based on registration volumes. This was a reversal from 2023, which saw commercial vehicle volumes reach their second-highest level on record.
Unfortunately for industry stakeholders, the latest forecast numbers point to more bad news for 2025. This year, the commercial vehicle industry in Western Europe could see the sharpest decline among all global markets, pressured by regulations and economic challenges.
Other internal and external factors continue to buffet the region, according to S&P Global Mobility’s new MHCV Industry Forecast Report for Q1 2025.
The recovery of Western Europe’s heavy commercial vehicle industry market in 2025 will be constrained by sluggish economic growth, declining order intake—as reported by numerous local OEMs—and political instability that creates significant uncertainty for businesses.
On the upside, aging truck fleets will sustain truck demand as new regulations push companies to transition to clean vehicles.
Western Europe’s economic downturn has been characterized by consecutive quarters of below-trend economic growth and outright contraction in one of the region’s largest economies, Germany, for two years in a row.
International transport, in particular, has suffered. The downturn has hit the dominant Artic (tractor truck) partition of the Class 8 heavy-truck market hard, including challenges such as rising operating costs and a shortage of drivers. The region’s new registrations of Artic trucks in 2024 fell for the first time since the pandemic in 2020.
Meanwhile, Rigid trucks (aka. straight trucks) have grown due to local investments from European funds, particularly the RePowerEU program and the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility, which have funded infrastructure and supported the transition to more sustainable local transport across EU member states.
Europe's economic woes show no signs of easing. The latest forecast expects subdued real GDP growth in Western Europe in 2025, and the threat of US tariffs will raise policy uncertainty for firms evaluating existing supply chains and those considering new investments.
The political context also sees France and Germany, two countries driving the European economy, facing a crisis, and EU border conflicts do not seem to find a short-term solution.
According to S&P Global Mobility’s newly published forecast, the Western European commercial vehicle market will register a 4.2% year-on-year decline in 2025, to some 290,000 vehicles, after having contracted to an estimated 303,000 units last year.
The regulatory landscape compounds the difficulties of the current situation for the commercial vehicle industry. The entire European automotive industry is heavily influenced by the economic and social policies implemented by the EU, as well as the mandatory introduction of new technology aimed at improving emissions and vehicle safety.
Alongside environmental policies, the heavy transport sector in Europe has recently adapted to various safety regulations, such as the General Safety Regulation II and the update of the second-generation digital tachograph. These changes led to clear pre-purchase behaviours in several Western European countries during 2024, and the sales trend has been visibly depressed since then.
Regulations designed to reduce emissions that will have the biggest impact, especially toward decade’s end and beyond. In 2024, the Eurovignette Directive took effect in EU countries and incorporated CO2 emission classes into highway toll calculations, tipping the scales somewhat in favor of vehicle replacement.
Local initiatives like Critic’Air in France also aim to incentivize the replacement of the vehicle fleet with less polluting alternatives by acting on the Total Cost of Ownership of older models, or limiting their circulation permits.
Further ahead, the MHCV sector will have to face the transition to Euro 7 regulations, which are expected by mid-2028 for new models and mid-2029 for all new registrations. Following that, the three thresholds outlined in the FitFor55 program for 2030, 2035, and 2040 will push the market to modify the sales mix between traditional internal combustion models and low or zero-emission models aiming for a gradual reduction of their environmental impact, or risk hefty fines.
Around each of these milestones, we anticipate new peaks in pre-registrations that will disrupt seasonality, impact sales planning, and affect product availability in the market.
In contrast to the light vehicle sector, the challenging environment, and the slow adoption of electric vehicles in heavy transport, coupled with a loyal user base, have made the market less accessible to new operators.
Vehicle sales in 2024 (data as of November 2024) with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) over 15 metric tons (Class 8)—both Artic and Rigid trucks—were composed of more than 97% of the seven main European manufacturers, while the mainland Chinese brands captured only 0.02%.
This percentage only slightly increased in the segment with vehicles weighing between 6 and 15 metric tons of GVW, where mainland Chinese vehicles accounted for approximately 0.3%. This was thanks to a more significant (although still very small) presence of electric vehicles in this medium duty segment.
S&P Global Mobility analysts do not expect the situation will change in the medium term. While the shift to zero-emission fuels could open the market to Asian brands—similar to what has happened with light vehicles and buses—the infrastructure and technologies for heavy transport are still not equipped to handle significant volumes and therefore unlock significant market shares for non-European brands.
The landscape looks more promising for medium trucks, especially in the 6- to 12-metric tons range, where lower customer loyalty and local usage could facilitate a faster adoption of alternative powertrains and the rise of new emerging brands.
