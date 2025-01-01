Commercial Vehicle Industry Performance Highlights

Western Europe’s economic downturn has been characterized by consecutive quarters of below-trend economic growth and outright contraction in one of the region’s largest economies, Germany, for two years in a row.

International transport, in particular, has suffered. The downturn has hit the dominant Artic (tractor truck) partition of the Class 8 heavy-truck market hard, including challenges such as rising operating costs and a shortage of drivers. The region’s new registrations of Artic trucks in 2024 fell for the first time since the pandemic in 2020.

Meanwhile, Rigid trucks (aka. straight trucks) have grown due to local investments from European funds, particularly the RePowerEU program and the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility, which have funded infrastructure and supported the transition to more sustainable local transport across EU member states.

Europe's economic woes show no signs of easing. The latest forecast expects subdued real GDP growth in Western Europe in 2025, and the threat of US tariffs will raise policy uncertainty for firms evaluating existing supply chains and those considering new investments.

The political context also sees France and Germany, two countries driving the European economy, facing a crisis, and EU border conflicts do not seem to find a short-term solution.

According to S&P Global Mobility’s newly published forecast, the Western European commercial vehicle market will register a 4.2% year-on-year decline in 2025, to some 290,000 vehicles, after having contracted to an estimated 303,000 units last year.