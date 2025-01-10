VW will reduce the two vehicle brands' manufacturing capacity from more than 1 million units per year to 734,000 units. The 35,000 job cuts will occur gradually through 2030 and will be made in a "socially responsible" manner, which means there will be no compulsory redundancies.

VW claims that these changes will save more than €15 billion per year in the medium term. Of this, more than €4 billion per year will come from labor costs, structural and production measures and plant usage, with labor cost savings alone contributing €1.5 billion a year.

In exchange, IG Metall and the Works Council won a new job security plan for the company's blue-collar workforce that will last until 2030. The plan also outlines ambitions for the core VW passenger car brand to become "the technology leader of the world's volume manufacturers by 2030."