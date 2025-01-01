Article Summary

As 2024 ended, US auto inventory levels were at 2.89 million vehicles, the lowest monthly close since July. Due to December’s strong sales performance, these numbers represent a 7.9% inventory decrease from November. However, retail advertised inventory in December 2024 was still 20.4% higher than in December 2023. 

US Auto Inventory Levels: Total Retail Advertised Inventory

Electric vehicle (EV) inventory continued its recent trend, falling to 148,000 units to close the year, down from its peak of 180,000 in June.  Total EV inventory growth in 2024 was 6.6%, lower than the industry as a whole. 

US Electric Vehicle Inventory

Chevrolet ended the year with the most EV inventory with 21,806 vehicles following the launch of the Blazer EV, Equinox EV and Silverado EV. BMW followed with 17,143 and Ford finished third with 14,613, down 60% compared to 2023.  

US Vehicle Inventory by Brand

2024 model year continues to be sold down, with approximately 900k vehicles remaining in inventory, down 28.4% compared to November.  2025 Model Year inventory continues to increase, but we saw a reduction in the rate, likely due to the high sales rate in December.

US Vehicle Inventory by Model Year

The average MSRP of available inventory decreased in December to $51,119, the lowest in nine months.  This reflects both a change in product mix and a moderation in price increases.  The average list price also decreased to $47,683, maintaining the average advertised discount of $3,400.

Average MSRP of US Vehicle Inventory

Despite the reduction in inventory in December, the average age increased to 88 days, continuing its upward climb. A year ago, the average age of available inventory was 67 days.

Average Days on Dealer Lots, US Vehicle Inventory

The full Size 3Qtr to 1 Ton Pickup segment continues to have the oldest inventory, now standing at 120 days.  The average advertised vehicle in the Compact Car segment on the other hand has been listed for 61 days, the shortest time among the highest volume segments.

US Vehicle Inventory by Segment

S&P Global Mobility offers detailed US auto inventory data for over 19,000 dealer sites. Data is available at the national, state, DMA and dealer levels. 

 

 

