For top automotive suppliers, the challenges of a stagnated market require strategic adaptability to stay competitive.

Global vehicle sales are projected to reach 89.6 million in 2025, according to S&P Global Mobility. That is barely above the level of a decade ago, and nearly 5 million units short of 2017’s record 94.3 million. Of course, we’ve had the COVID-19 pandemic since then, which has left no element of everyday life untouched.

Without that pandemic, global total industry volume would conceivably be past 100 million by now, a level the industry is not forecasted to reach until 2034.

These are challenging times for suppliers tied to the automotive industry. Flat markets ramp up competitive intensity and make it imperative that suppliers have the correct product portfolio to eke out any pockets of growth.