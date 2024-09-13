After truck market supply-chain disruptions in 2021 and 2022, North America's medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) sector is poised for recovery in 2024.

In North America, the United States accounts for approximately 80% of commercial vehicle demand. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States' economy and commercial vehicle market have demonstrated remarkable strength. By extension, Mexico benefits from cross-border trade with the US, bolstered by a strong local currency and an influx of competitively priced imports from China. In Canada, anticipated economic growth and a rise in private consumption and investment also signal a robust commercial truck market.

S&P Global Mobility's research, focusing on Class 4-8 commercial trucks in North America, truck market forecasts continued growth in 2024 and 2025. Analysts from the Mobility team spoke to external audiences about this truck market outlook after the second-quarter forecast update, in May 2024, during a recorded session.

Our most recent truck market forecast release in August 2024 re-confirmed the shape of the outlook for the region, with minor changes. This forecast aligns with economic indicators such as growth in housing construction and personal consumption, the latter of which is expected to moderate. However, interest rates might see a downward adjustment in the latter half of 2024, which could also stimulate a faster-than expected rebound, depending on the scale and timing of the adjustment.

