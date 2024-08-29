Mainland China's transition to electrification reached a major milestone in July 2024 when sales of new-energy vehicles (NEVs) surpassed internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles for the first time, according to data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

NEVs include battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) and range-extended electric vehicles (REEVs). In 2023, automakers' aggressive sales promotions and a tidal wave of new model launches helped to boost sales of NEVs in mainland China after the 2022 withdrawal of the central-government subsidy programs.

It is beyond doubt that the Chinese auto market will continue to transition to electric vehicles in the next few years with automakers advancing their electrification plans. S&P Global Mobility expects that NEV share of the Chinese passenger vehicle market will reach 46% in 2024, compared to 36% in 2023.

The acceleration in the market's shift to EVs will be helped by declining battery prices, a wider availability of models and the intense level of competition that exists in the market.

With NEVs going mainstream, trends taking shape in the sector have begun to affect the broader passenger car market and influence consumer choices.