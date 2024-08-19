Recent automotive insights, however, show retention behavior differs depending on fuel type.

When analyzing household return-to-market activity, we observe that each buyer's loyalty to their previous fuel type varies when making their next purchase. In the case of households that previously came from a gas vehicle, they tend to be more stable, with more than 82% of them purchasing another gas vehicle. For those gas households that choose an alternative powertrain instead, they are more likely to prefer a hybrid over a BEV, as 9% choose the former vs. 6% who go with the latter.

For hybrid households, on the other hand, choices are more distributed across all fuel types. Hybrids can be viewed as the mid-point between a gas and electric powertrain, yet only 15% of hybrid owners choose a BEV for their next purchase. Instead, they are split evenly on remaining with another hybrid (41%) or moving back to a gas powertrain (41%). The lack of movement to BEVs could persist due to continued struggles in building a prevalent charging infrastructure along with a slowdown in EV demand.

For returning BEV households, there are two different patterns, depending on how you view the data. On the surface, when looking at all BEV return-to-market activity, there is an overwhelming commitment to the powertrain with ~68% of these households remaining loyal to the fuel type. However, a key driver of this loyalty is the strong retention and popularity of Tesla, which accounts for most of these households. Tesla's industry-leading 67% brand loyalty, and 65% share of all BEV return-to-market volume, makes them the primary driver of any activity among BEV owners with the household's next purchase.

However, without Tesla in the mix, return-to-market activity among the rest of BEV households shows less of a commitment to the electric powertrain. Only 47% of non-Tesla BEV households choose another BEV vehicle for their next purchase, preferring instead to move to either a gas vehicle (38%) or a hybrid (14%). Although the highest percentage of return-to-market activity remains in a BEV, the difference in movement to either a gas or hybrid vehicle signals these households may not be as committed to the electric powertrain compared to a Tesla household.