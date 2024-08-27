Continued advances in inventories and incentives are expected over the remainder of the year — two levers necessary for affordability issues to ease and sales to progress. But recent developments reflect some volatility for both metrics.

According to Matt Trommer, associate director, S&P Global Mobility, "Analysis of July retail advertised inventory data in the US finds that inventory declined compared to month-end June reporting, the first month-over-month drop since May 2023. Available retail advertised inventory at the end of July was up 52.5% compared to last year, but down 2.3% from June 2024."

Strong development of battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales remains an assumption in the longer term S&P Global Mobility light vehicle sales forecast. In the immediate term, moderate month-to-month volatility is anticipated. Battery electric vehicle sales share in August 2024 is expected to reach 8.1%, similar to the month-prior reading and continued advancement from the Q1 2024 results.

BEV share is expected to progress over the next several months, continuing the upward trend realized since April 2024, assisted by the roll outs of vehicles such as the Chevrolet Equinox EV and Honda Prologue, followed by new BEVs such as the Jeep Wagoneer S and Volkswagen ID. Buzz slated for release in the second half of 2024.