The full-size half ton pickup segment in the US gets significant attention from the media, analysts, and several manufacturers. Yet, it is only the fourth-largest segment in the industry.

The exceptional attention paid to this vehicle category is due to several facts, including:

Three of the pickup models are volume leaders for their respective brands as well as industry wide.

The segment is one of the few in which domestic manufacturers still hold a commanding position.

Owners tend to have high brand loyalty.

The vehicles are highly profitable for their respective OEMs.

The underlying architectures of these models are also the basis for full-size SUVs, resulting in scale that drives high profits-per-vehicle across both segments.

Given this landscape, it is noteworthy that the relative positions of several entries in this segment have shifted recently—particularly the Toyota Tundra.

The Tundra has not historically been a leader for the company, compared to most other Toyota products which rank in the top three in their respective segments. The Tundra has lagged behind most competitors and its position deteriorated from 2014 through 2021 (See Figure 1).