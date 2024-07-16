There has been a notable response from automakers and the automotive lobby groups in Germany, which in recent times has been concerned over the prospect of countermeasures being imposed by China's government. Volkswagen (VW) Group and BMW Group have indicated that these measures will not help the competitiveness of European OEMs.

The tariff rates differ depending on the manufacturer and their perceived cooperation with the Commission's investigation into unfair business practices by the Chinese government. BMW's new battery electric Mini Cooper, manufactured in China, currently faces the highest level of tariffs due to its launch being too late to participate in the Commission's analysis. However, the launch is expected to be delayed for four months until an accelerated review process can take place.

Germany's automotive industry lobby group, VDA, has also called on China and the EU Commission to reach a solution through open and constructive dialogue. The Commission is holding the door open for this possibility before bringing the tariffs fully in to force from November 2024. A major reason for their willingness to negotiate is the threat of retaliatory measures from China, both to the automotive industry and in the wake of China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) taking anti-dumping steps on pork products and cognac from Europe.

"It's clear that member states are also interested to protect their automotive industries from unfair competition," said Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis following the confirmation of the duties. "Our aim is to...ensure fair competition and a level playing field." He also said that "talks with China are ongoing and indeed should a mutually beneficial solution emerge, we can also find ways not to apply at the end of the day the tariffs. But it is very clear this solution [would] need to solve that market distortion that we are currently having...and it needs to be market compliant".

Some automakers have suggested that the initial impact on vehicle pricing due to the tariffs will only occur eventually as it depends on the vehicles they have in stock. Renault Group, NIO, and SAIC Motor have indicated that price increases are not a near-term issue. However, SAIC Motor is requesting a hearing from the Commission regarding the higher level of provisional EV tariffs imposed on them.