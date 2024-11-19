Beyond the impact of tariffs on BEVs, a key reason for the decline of imported Chinese-built passenger cars to the EU27 is non-Chinese manufacturers' plans to move production of some Chinese-assembled products to Europe toward the end of the decade. This move would include the Volvo EX30, which will be moved to a facility in Belgium, and the new generation battery electric Mini Cooper and Aceman, which will be made in the UK.

Chinese automakers have also taken steps to move production to EU27 or the surrounding regions. BYD plans to open production sites in Hungary and Turkey during the next three years, but other Chinese automakers' plans to make investments in the EU have cooled. This may be linked to reports that the Chinese government is putting pressure on its vehicle producers to pause searches for sites in the region and not sign new deals as negotiations about the tariffs continue. Those thought to be doing so include Chery Auto, Chongqing Changan Automobile and Dongfeng Motor Group.

Nevertheless, the door appears to remain open for Chinese vehicle producers to build assembly plants in Turkey, where rules allow them to avoid some import tariffs by making local investments. Thanks to a customs union—an agreement to eliminate tariffs — between Turkey and the EU, these investments could allow Turkey to serve as an export hub to the EU for Chinese automakers. BYD, SAIC Group and Chery have been linked with Turkish production investment.

Some automakers have also taken steps to directly respond to EU's tariffs with legal challenges. BYD, Geely, SAIC, BMW Group and Tesla are all said to have lodged complaints with the lower General Court of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in January 2025.

Despite the tariffs on BEVs, several factors will come into play that suggest the impact on Chinese passenger car imports will not be as significant as it could have been. For example, S&P Global Mobility expects that Chinese brands will compensate for some of the decreased BEV imports to the EU with more imports of ICEs, hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

At the same time, Chinese brands' pricing strategies may have allowed them to handle some of the increased costs despite tariffs. Our analysis suggests that the on-the-road price discrepancy for some models in China vs. in EU27, especially that seen by Chinese brands, is unlikely to be solely due to the 10% import tariff and shipping costs and more likely to OEMs choosing to have higher prices as part of their EU27 market strategy.

Nevertheless, there will be other knock-on effects from having fewer Chinese BEV imports to the EU. There could be fewer BEVs overall registered in the EU, especially if some customers are no longer interested in switching because the Chinese-made products don't appeal to them anymore. At the same time, these customers could also replace existing vehicles with non-BEVs from China or elsewhere. This would slow the growth of BEVs in the EU27 market and run counter to the European Commission's tougher carbon dioxide reduction targets.