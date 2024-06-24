Another transformative aspect of SDVs is the ability to improve and upgrade continuously through remote over-the-air updates. Automotive manufacturers can update software, fix bugs, enhance functionalities, and even add new features without requiring physical modifications to the vehicle.

Tesla delivers frequent updates in select groups of vehicles in phases through the infotainment or app. This approach has caught on with other automotive manufacturers like Rivian, which adopt similar strategies.

The new age EV automotive manufacturers focus on vertical integration and advanced technology that gives them the advantage of systems compatibility. Integrating over the air updates comes with challenges. Managing software across various hardware components, often from different suppliers, requires a sophisticated coordination and testing process to ensure compatibility and performance.

Despite this, the benefits of over the air updates are immense. It eases the burden of recalls and enables automotive manufacturers to swiftly respond to user feedback and emerging technologies, while also opening up a new revenue stream.