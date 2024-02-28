US Commercial Vehicle Market Grew 14 percent in 2023, according to S&P Global Mobility

For 2024, S&P Global Mobility forecasts sales of class 4-8 commercial vehicles to grow just slightly, with expected gains of just 0.3% year-over-year (y/y). However, S&P Global Mobility expects a single-digit percentage climb in Class 4-7 medium-duty trucks and vans, which will offset an expected y/y slide in demand for new Class 8 trucks. Class 8 truck tractors alone are expected to be down by 5-10% y/y, even as straight trucks' demand is anticipated to remain strong with some growth.

Even as the overall market pauses growth, new registrations of zero-emissions and alternative fuel vehicles are expected to accelerate markedly. Demand for natural-gas trucks and buses in Class 4-8 is projected to repeat 2023 volumes, after a jump compared to 2022. Additionally, US demand for electric trucks and buses is forecast to more than double in 2024, as OEMs position to meet CARB state requirements and early adopter fleets continue to onboard the new technology. New registrations of hydrogen-powered trucks and buses are to rise even faster, albeit from a much lower 2023 base in unit terms.



