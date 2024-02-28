While growing climate pressure (as well as sustainability factors) will increasingly manifest themselves across the automotive and mobility sector, hence the energy transition - effectively forms of electric propulsion - will eventually come to the fore, but at the current rate this still seems a long way out.

Once the electrification technology becomes more mainstream, dependable, and more economical there will be a major case to be made for multi-modal mobility solutions, and perhaps a new wave of start-up communities to foster innovative ideas.

Without a doubt, artificial intelligence (AI) might even further revolutionise the whole so-called "New-Mobility" sector and could unlock a future mobility market which could see much less dependency upon personally owned vehicles, and more on-demand vehicles such as robotaxi and/or purpose build vehicles (PBV).

Objectively, electrification of the world's vehicles (light and heavy vehicles) is gaining momentum, yet progress for now remains concentrated in selected markets. And while the automotive sector leads in decarbonization efforts, the heavy truck sector lags approximately a decade behind and varies across different applications.

Successfully meeting climate goals requires reducing oil consumption, which necessitates addressing transportation fuel demand. Currently, the electrification of the automotive fleet stands out as the most advanced initiative within the transportation sector, with one in every three light vehicles sold in China being electric.

However, the adoption of EVs by American consumers remains lackluster, and the development of EV heavy trucks lags significantly behind EV passenger vehicles.

Despite these challenges, the trajectory is clear: EVs are steadily entering key markets, while oil demand is approaching its peak. Encouragingly, evolving trends in fuel economy within the on-road sector play a pivotal role in shaping S&P Global's perspective that oil demand is poised to reach its peak within the next five years.

Policy and infrastructure will continue to play crucial roles in shaping the trajectory of EV adoption. While three of the largest markets—China, Europe, and the US—have established longstanding government policies, regulations and incentives to support EV sales and manufacturing.

Moreover, China and Europe have made comparatively greater investments in public charging infrastructure, which continues to hold back greater EV sales adoption in the US. According to a recent S&P Global Mobility survey, after the vehicle purchase price, the lack of a charging station availability is the largest reason for buyers not to consider an EV with about half of those survey respondents raising the issue.

Concerningly, there are signs that EVs are encountering challenges attracting buyers beyond early adopters. For example, despite price reductions, Tesla has indicated that their sales growth for the year may see a notable decline, while other automakers have also cautioned about slower EV sales growth and are temporarily scaling back investments in EV production capacity, particularly in the US, but also in other markets.

The view from the automotive suppliers is that they understand they too will eventually have to invest, but they also know they can't allocate too much of their capital too early as this could cost them dearly. From their perspective it's all about flexibility and adaptation, ultimately to keep the right level of balance and make sure they are prepared when the EV market grows in earnest.

While consumer apathy towards EVs persists, policy initiatives continue to forge ahead - such as the European Union's de facto ban on new light ICE vehicle sales from 2035. For now, a tension between government regulations and consumer EV adoption is likely to persist in many key markets, until EVs narrow the price gap with ICE vehicles and public EV chargers become more ubiquitous. The outcome of this tug-of-war holds significant implications for automotive manufacturers, technology suppliers, and fuel refiners alike.