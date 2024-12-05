The delays and reductions in BEV capacity investments also have a knock-on future impact. Automakers put plans in place based on profitability assumptions; the longer it takes to reach the planned capacity targets, the greater and more prolonged impact there is on margin and earnings.

As difficult as these changes are, cost control moves will support automakers' long-term trajectory and prevent losses.

Volkswagen considers plant closures in Germany

Volkswagen (VW) is looking for cost savings of €4 billion and making moves toward closing plants in Germany, something it has never done. VW has concluded it needs to adjust its regional manufacturing footprint to the realities of a smaller European market. Volkswagen's Audi division also announced in November plans to cut 2,000 jobs.

Stellantis implementing cuts in North America and Europe

Stellantis has cut jobs and temporarily halted production in its North American region to reduce costs. In Europe, they've done the same in France and Italy. In Spain, they are reducing the number of production days and working hours.

Stellantis, however, has also been subject to significant sales declines in its key regions, sometimes more than other automakers. Former CEO Carlos Tavares stepped down on Dec. 1, 2024, and a successor search is underway.

Ford hit harder by BEV sales slowdown in Europe

Ford job cuts and manufacturing slowdowns have affected European operations more than those in North America. Ford is looking to reduce costs and BEV production to better match demand.

The company is cutting 4,000 jobs in Europe by the end of 2027 and has cut working days at its Cologne plant to adjust for weaker BEV demand than the company had anticipated.

Its Valencia, Spain, plant is seeing reduced working times and offering redundancy packages.

General Motors and Nissan announce global job cuts

General Motors cut 1,000 salary and hourly employees globally on Nov. 17, 2024. The company also cut 1,000 employees from its software teams in August 2024, delayed installing BEV capacity and in December 2024 sold its stake in a BEV battery plant under construction to its joint-venture partner.

Nissan will cut 9,000 jobs globally and reduce global production capacity by 20%. The company is looking to lower fixed costs by ¥300 billion and variable costs by ¥100 billion compared with fiscal year 2023-2024 (ended March 31, 2024).

BYD looks to suppliers to reduce costs

BYD has not announced job cuts but has asked suppliers to reduce prices by 10% to meet its own cost-reduction targets. BYD expects increased competition in the mainland Chinese new-energy vehicle (NEV) sector in 2025 and aims to strengthen its competitiveness through continuous cost reduction measures.