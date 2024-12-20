The S&P Global Mobility AutoIntelligence service provides daily analysis of global automotive news and events. We deliver timely context and impactful analysis to navigate the fast-moving industry. Behind the Headlines offers a bi-weekly dive into recent top stories.

The European People's Party (EPP) is intensifying its efforts to challenge the EU's impending ban on new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle sales, set to take effect in 2035, as well as 2025 emissions targets.

This initiative reflects growing concerns within the automotive industry about the feasibility of a rapid transition to electric vehicles and the associated regulatory burdens that could jeopardize European original equipment manufacturers' (OEMs') competitiveness.