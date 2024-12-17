Europe: Europe's light vehicle production outlook increased by 41,000 units for 2024 but was reduced by 261,000 units for 2025 and 2026. The primary driver for the forecast revision is new tariff assumptions, particularly affecting premium vehicles.

Greater China: China's light vehicle production outlook increased by 150,000 units for 2024 but was reduced by 162,000 units for 2025 and 340,000 units for 2026. China saw strong growth in the new-energy vehicle (NEV) market, with a 53% market share in November 2024. However, economic uncertainties lead to downward revisions for future years.

Japan/Korea: Japan's production outlook was downgraded by 109,000 units for 2025 and 30,000 units for 2026 due to stagnant exports and weak domestic demand. South Korea's production forecast was reduced by 18,000 units for 2024, with further reductions for 2025 and 2026 due to expected tariff impacts.

North America: North America's light vehicle production outlook increased by 23,000 units for 2024 but was reduced by 173,000 units for 2025 and 238,000 units for 2026. Total production is expected to hit 15.5 million units for 2024, but longer-term forecasts are more pessimistic due to inventory management challenges.

South America: South America's light vehicle production outlook increased by 43,000 units for 2024 and 12,000 units for 2025 but was reduced by 23,000 units for 2026. While local production is supported by strong demand in Brazil, future tariff impacts may lead to lower economic growth.

South Asia: South Asia's light vehicle production outlook increased by 50,000 units for 2024 and 1,000 units for 2025, but was reduced by 115,000 units for 2026. Strong production in Vietnam and Malaysia supports the near-term outlook, while concerns over economic growth affect future projections.