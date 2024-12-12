A potentially more significant shift under a second Trump administration is the rollback of environmental regulations, including fuel economy standards and incentives for BEVs. Under the previous administration, aggressive fuel economy standards and the push for EV adoption were central to the automotive industry's future. However, with the expectation of relaxed regulations, automakers may face less pressure to electrify their fleets.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is already considering loosening fuel economy standards for model years 2027 and beyond, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is likely to revise long-term carbon dioxide (CO2) standards.

This deregulation could undermine the US market's previous trajectory toward electric vehicles. S&P Global Mobility projections for US BEV sales by 2030 have been revised downward from over 6.5 million vehicles annually to just 5 million. This would mean BEVs would account for only about 30% of the US market, far below the previously anticipated 40%.

With less regulatory pressure, automakers may slow their EV transitions, potentially stalling the momentum that had built up in the industry.

Beyond regulatory changes, the loss of consumer incentives for BEVs could significantly hinder BEV sales. One particular area of concern is the "lease loophole" in the Inflation Reduction Act, which allows consumers to lease electric vehicles at more affordable rates, even if they don't qualify for purchase tax credits.

If this loophole is targeted for elimination, or if overall incentives are reduced, it could make BEVs even less accessible, especially as manufacturers may not have the same incentive to drive down prices or ramp up production.