The potential impacts of the November election can be categorized and evaluated under the same two areas described previously: the economy and truck demand, and policy and electrification.

Economic growth and demand for new trucks could face two new realities with a new administration taking office next year. Neither presidential candidate is an incumbent, and the election will bring a new administration with two primary pathways that could shift the existing market demand forecast, primarily through new tariffs.

The first scenario predicts higher truck sales if the economy exceeds expectations, with lower inflation, interest rate cuts and robust consumer spending boosting demand beyond levels anticipated in our baseline for 2025 and 2026.

Conversely, a second scenario anticipates lower truck sales due to negative economic factors, including a potential trade war, rising tariffs and decreased consumer confidence, impacting overall economic performance and road freight trends. Beneath the surface, it is also important to note that new tariffs could directly hinder the adoption of electrified commercial vehicles, depending on the details.

Much of the battery supply chain is based in mainland China, providing a cost advantage. Although efforts to localize battery manufacturing and other critical components are ongoing, the US is still years away from completing this transition.

Higher tariffs could discourage buyers by raising prices, further slowing the energy transition in trucking, and it is not clear that such policies would be associated with just one of the presidential candidates.

In summary, from an economic and new truck demand perspective, the key factor to watch regarding the influence of the new administration on the broad truck market is the extent to which new tariffs may be imposed, affecting macroeconomic indicators, new truck demand and the costs of electric vehicle components and batteries.

Under a new administration, regulations and the prospects for electrification could face a complex new future. Under current market conditions, zero-emission trucks remain relatively expensive for many truck vocations (applications) relative to a diesel truck, especially without incentives. Therefore, our forecast assumes that stringent regulations will be the primary demand driver for zero-emission trucks through the late 2020s and into the 2030s.

A shift to Republican leadership is more likely to significantly change the regulatory landscape for trucking in the US, introducing uncertainty and risk to our zero-emission vehicle forecast. The following paragraphs will explore potential scenarios and their impact on our powertrain forecast. We will focus on three key topics: California's regulatory waiver, the federal Greenhouse Gas Phase 3 standards and the Inflation Reduction Act.