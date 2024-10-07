In this first article of a three-part series, we examine vehicle brand cannibalization with a focus on incremental gasoline models. The next articles will explore hybrid models and electric vehicles.

The debut of a new vehicle model often generates excitement as automakers eagerly anticipate its market reception. Incremental gasoline model launches play a crucial role in driving business for brands, even as hybrid and electric vehicles rise in popularity.

Incremental models are introduced into a brand's portfolio without replacing an existing vehicle and they may even enter segments where the brand already has other models.

However, a significant challenge with these launches is the risk of cannibalization, where the majority of the new model's sales come from existing customers rather than attracting buyers from competitors. Understanding these automotive insights is essential for brands aiming to maximize the impact of their incremental offerings.