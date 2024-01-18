October 2024: Read an updated analysis in our Fuel for Thought newsletter.

The 2024 US presidential election could end up a second Biden-Trump contest, with former President Donald Trump the front runner for the Republican party nomination after securing a win in the Iowa caucus this week and President Joe Biden currently the front runner for the Democratic party nomination.

Regardless of which party wins, the 2024 US presidential election may affect the automotive industry profoundly. A shift in the White House or Congressional majority could impact environmental policy and the regulatory environment, and lead to changes in the federal tax and incentive support for the EV transition. That could have massive downstream repercussions on the entire automotive supply chain, by triggering changes in capital allocation and timing for planned and future automaker and supplier investments.

Two key pieces of Democratic-led legislation passed under President Joe Biden have significant impact on the development of a US EV market, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). If the 2024 US presidential election results in a Republican-led White House and/or Congress, the new administration may look to curb these laws and change or eliminate federal funding. A reversal or reduction of federal subsidies could cause OEMs, suppliers, and battery companies to rethink their product and investment strategy, particularly as it relates to North American sourcing.

The election also has the potential to impact greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy regulations. Under the previous Trump administration, less aggressive regulatory policy was enacted, and the mechanism that allows California to set its own emissions regulations was ended. Under President Biden, more aggressive targets were finalized covering regulations through the 2026 model year, and California's waiver was reinstated. Proposed EPA and NHTSA rules for the 2027 to 2032 model years are expected to be finalized before the election.

If the election results in a shift to a Republican administration, regulations could be pulled back and that California's waiver again revoked. NHTSA is required by US law to set standards at least 18 months before a model year; with a new president taking office in January 2025, a regulatory change would have to be passed nearly immediately to impact the 2027 model year. However, the process for change simply does not happen that fast. Given the time that it takes for regulation to work through the system, the earliest model year to be affected by a new change may be the 2028 model year.