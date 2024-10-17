This Fuel for Thought edition offers an excerpt from our new special report, 2024 US election and the automotive ecosystem: How much change to expect?

One of the most impactful presidential elections in United States history is scheduled for November 5, 2024. Regardless of the outcome, the following issues are expected to directly affect the US auto industry:

The perception of an existential threat from mainland Chinese automakers and technology companies;

Positions on environmental policy, particularly as relates to vehicle emissions and safety regulations;

Trade policy as it relates to both USMCA and potential for national security tariffs; and

Positions relative to unions and labor.

At S&P Global Mobility, we're looking at every possible scenario and how various outcomes may change (or not change) the bigger picture for the auto industry.

It is important to note that policy changes will not be immediate and could take most of the next presidency to execute. Even after the election, the trajectory of the new administration and their focus will not be known until early- to mid-2025.

We expect many companies are likely holding major decisions until after the makeup of the White House cabinet and advisors becomes clearer, as well as taking time to understand the impact of the Congressional and state elections.

As an example, Republicans are vocal about wanting to reduce funding for the federal programs under the Inflation Reduction Act. Some states with automotive industrial investment vote Republican and others vote Democrat. House and Senate representatives from those states have a stake in maintaining an inviting economic environment for the district or state they represent as well as loyalty to party affiliation. The outcome can cause voting along party lines which may conflict with constituent priorities, and vice versa.