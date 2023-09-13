The best-selling Model Y is a favored next stop from the rest of the lineup, but until Elon Musk's automaker enters new segments - such as Cybertruck - the compact SUV might be a final destination.

For a relatively new brand, Tesla is already building world-class loyalty numbers. Winner of S&P Global Mobility's 2022 Automotive Loyalty Awards for Overall Loyalty to Make, Most Improved Make Loyalty, Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make, and Ethnic Market Loyalty to Make, Tesla has not only demonstrated strong appeal to new buyers but a compelling ability to retain existing ones.

This performance highlights some significant automotive consumer trends — the growing emphasis on brand loyalty and electric vehicle adoption. But where do Tesla owners go when they buy their next vehicle?

A whopping 59.9% of all Tesla Model S large sedan owners replace their cars with another Tesla, based on the most-current rolling-12-month data through June 2023. When it comes to the compact Model 3 sedan, the number is even higher: 72.8%.

When a Model 3 sedan owner purchases a new vehicle, the most common choice is to acquire a Tesla Model Y crossover. Over the last 12 months, 40.3% of Tesla Model 3 that returned to market for a new vehicle switched to a Model Y crossover SUV, according to S&P Global Mobility analysis. Meanwhile, 26.1% went for another Model 3.

"Tesla is very successful at migrating customers from a Model 3 to a Model Y, which contributes to high loyalty rates," said Kent Chiu, associate director of consulting services at S&P Global Mobility. "Tesla has taken advantage of the industry's shift toward CUVs. By putting the Model 3 to market first, followed by the Model Y shortly after, it gave customers a path to migrate through the portfolio."

Tesla also has done well to convert Model 3 households into advocates for electric vehicles in general - with 78.9% of Model 3 households staying loyal to the battery-electric fuel type - most of them moving to the Model Y.

As for the hot-selling Model Y, it has the highest model loyalty rate, at 37.3%, among electric compact utility vehicles with return-to-market volumes greater than 1,000. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is second at 18.5%.