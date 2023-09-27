With internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles vying for showroom space and advertising dollars, peak model complexity will transform marketing messaging and media spend.

Today, US auto shoppers have nearly 450 vehicle nameplates to consider. Within five years, that number will grow considerably. With the arrival of electric vehicles across every mainstream and luxury brand, approximately 650 models will be competing for showroom space, lot space, digital space, marketing budget and most importantly, customer attention. This isn't just a US phenomenon; a similar equation will happen in the European market — perhaps more so, as mainland Chinese automakers are already launching their EV-minded brands there as well.

It's hard enough for consumers to keep track of all the various vehicles vying for headspace with a portfolio that mostly comprises internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. But the push for electrification is about to escalate that consumer confusion. How automakers and their advertising agencies respond to this challenge will determine how effectively — and profitably — they manage the transition from ICE to battery-electric vehicle (BEV).

As early as 2026, S&P Global Mobility expects the total of new EV models available to break 200 in the US market, as the ICE new model count continues a steady decline. In late 2027/early 2028, the total model count should be at its apex — with the number of options across all propulsion system designs approaching 650. The situation will be just as dramatic in Europe.

S&P Global Mobility refers to this situation as Peak Model Complexity — and its impact on marketing throughout the funnel, across all initiatives, will be transformative.