The projected curve in tractor-trailer electrification in the US is getting steeper, but a future of roadways filled with EV and hydrogen big rigs is still strewn with potholes.

Tougher emissions regulations arriving in 2030, emerging technological developments, and improvements in the ZEV medium- and heavy-truck cost picture ‒ with hydrogen in particular ‒ have sharply increased the potential for adoption of ZEV or near-ZEV commercial vehicles.

In weighing the factors involved in implementing a ZEV big-rig fleet, S&P Global Mobility now forecasts medium-term ZEV commercial vehicle registrations in the United States higher than ever before. Expectations for the end of the decade now reach nearly 140,000 annual new registrations of ZEV trucks starting in 2030, an expected share of more than 25% of the Class 4-8 medium- and heavy-duty truck market.

That said, for all the automotive sustainability pronouncements of a future of battery-powered Tesla Semis and hydrogen-fueled Nikolas, serious impediments remain on the road to mass adoption.

Compared to previous forecasts, S&P Global Mobility's most recent projection represents higher volumes in unit terms, as well as a more rapid expected transition away from established internal combustion engine (ICE) technologies. Expressed in terms of the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of forecast ZEV registrations, the pace of change has risen from 70% per year to 109% in just two forecast rounds. This steeper expected adoption curve is due to more than just greater optimism about prospects for 2030.