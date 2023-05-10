In the midst of the pandemic, global supply chains were pushed well past the breaking point. Inventory and sales declined industrywide. Yet General Motors won its eighth consecutive award for Overall Loyalty to Manufacturer - a near-decade period during which GM's annual sales have declined sharply.

How is that possible?

GM's average manufacturer loyalty rate in 2022 was 65.4%, ahead of Hyundai Motor Group at 62.3% and Ford Motor Co. at 60.3%. However, that average hides a dramatic shift that played out over the calendar year: In January 2022, GM's loyalty rate was just 61%, but it climbed to 67.9% by January 2023, according to loyalty analysis from S&P Global Mobility.

What caused that rise? Return of inventory. Over those same 12 months, GM's dealer advertised inventory soared from about 150,000 vehicles to nearly reaching 400,000, according to S&P Global Mobility data analysis.

"As inventory levels start to return back to normal, we're starting to see those traditional loyalty patterns," said Vince Palomarez, associate director for Market Reporting for S&P Global Mobility.