Without F-Series and Silverado, big Detroit brands see customer-return percentages drop



It's been a long history of dueling pickups between the Ford F-series and Chevrolet Silverado pickups to determine America's best-selling truck. And a big part of that continued success for both brands lies with brand loyalty - sometimes over generations of owners.

But what happens to Ford and Chevrolet brand loyalty when those models are removed from the equation? The picture becomes quite different.

Brand loyalty measures how often a household with a particular brand's vehicle returns to the same brand when they make their next new-vehicle purchase, which could be a replacement vehicle or an addition to the garage.

Ford brand loyalty for the 2022 calendar year was 58.6%. When the F-series models - the F-150, F-250 and F-350 - were stripped out, brand loyalty fell to 49.5%.

At the model level, owners of a Ford F-series showed 62.2% brand loyalty in 2021 and 59.7% in 2022. As the F-series is Ford's best-selling nameplate, it pulled the overall brand loyalty figure upward by a whopping 9.1 percentage points in 2022.

Similarly, Chevrolet brand loyalty in 2022 was 56.3%. When the Silverado was removed, it fell to 47.9%. Silverado owners, while loyal, aren't quite at the level of Ford owners. Make loyalty for all Silverado models in 2021 was 54.7%; in 2022, it rose to 55.4%.

(Meanwhile, loyalty to the Ram light-duty pickup has slipped from a pre-pandemic 47.3% loyalty in 2019 to 36% in 2022.)