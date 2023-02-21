While still nowhere near pre-COVID levels, S&P Global Mobility analysis shows that dealer advertised inventory has been steadily increasing over the past six months across both mainstream and luxury markets. On average, mainstream customers have over 50% more inventory to shop from than they did six months ago; and luxury customers, about 40% more.

This uptick in advertised inventory is adding some autonomy back into customers' purchase decisions. "There's not as much pressure to take what's on the lot today, so customers are able to shop different brands and dealerships more than over the past year or so," said Kristen Balasia, vice president of advisory services at S&P Global Mobility.

We're also seeing that US car-shoppers who don't need a vehicle urgently are more willing to order and wait for the car they want. Retailers need to be prepared for potential customers to start shopping around again ahead of signing purchase agreements.

Customers are searching for more than just the vehicle, they're also out looking for the deal they want, according to our Vehicle Buyer Journey survey. As inventories continue to creep up, so will the incentives and discounts. For most of the past two years, the high-demand vs short-supply gap almost guaranteed a new-car shopper would pay well more than sticker price - which also drove used-car prices higher.

As the gap narrows (albeit still sizeable from traditional norms), we're starting to see more vehicles listed for less than MSRP. As of January, S&P Global Mobility analysis shows that 40% of inventory is being advertised with some kind of discount, compared to less than 20% six months ago. (Dealer inventories that did not list pricing are excluded from this calculation.)

Customers can now be pickier with the vehicle and price, which translates into being picky about the brand and dealership they want to buy from. This likely means a return of cash and APR incentives to close the deal.

"Brands and dealers should be mindful of what offers potential buyers are seeing online or see hitting their mailboxes. With more availability and competition, the fight for market share and loyalty is back," Balasia said.

S&P Global Mobility research shows a decline in brand loyalty while inventory was scarce. Now loyalty is rebounding slightly as inventories rise. But will that continue, or will customers continue to shop around? Retailers need to have the right procedures in place to keep their remaining customers and lure back the defectors.