Toyota has continued to dominate the hybrid segment throughout 2023, capturing 36% of personal hybrid registrations and 40% of total hybrid fleet volume through August. This underlines Toyota's strong position and success in the hybrid sector that it established two decades ago with the Prius' Hybrid Synergy Drive, which it then added throughout its lineup.

TOP-SELLING HYBRID BRANDS HYBRID PERSONAL REGISTRATIONS TOYOTA 277,017 HONDA 180,208 KIA 59,903 HYUNDAI 57,028 FORD 55,694 JEEP 53,047 LEXUS 47,382 BMW 13,517 VOLVO 12,285 CHRYSLER 5,678

Source: S&P Global Mobility, new personal light vehicle registrations, Hybrid (all hybrids) fuel type only, January-August 2023

©2023 S&P Global Mobility

Hybrid registrations in the fleet category have emerged as a driving force behind this trend, with 13.3% of hybrid registrations coming from fleet from January to August 2023, and 14.2% in July alone, representing the highest rate in more than three years.

As hybrid prices become comparable to internal combustion engine (ICE) models, fleet operators are recognizing the advantages of integrating hybrids into their portfolios to meet sustainability goals and reduce fuel costs, especially for high-mileage operations. This strategic move also allows automakers to manage inventory effectively and helps to ensure emissions regulations are met.

Toyota, Ford, Jeep, and Chrysler collectively commanded 80% of hybrid fleet volume so far in 2023. The Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica minivans led the pack with 12.2% and 9.7% market share respectively, followed closely by Toyota RAV4 and Jeep Wrangler.

Hybrid Make/Model YTD Fleet Registrations TOYOTA SIENNA 14,440 CHRYSLER PACIFICA 11,570 TOYOTA RAV4 10,024 JEEP WRANGLER 9,476 FORD F SERIES 7,423 FORD ESCAPE 5,194 FORD EXPLORER 4,922 FORD MAVERICK 4,511 TOYOTA PRIUS 4,444 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE 4,035 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER 3,715 TOYOTA COROLLA 3,461 HONDA CR-V 3,318 TOYOTA CAMRY 3,293 HONDA ACCORD 3,285 TOYOTA TUNDRA 2,651 TOYOTA SEQUOIA 2,529 HYUNDAI TUCSON 2,326 LEXUS RX 1,854 TOYOTA VENZA 1,727

Source: S&P Global Mobility, new fleet light vehicle registrations, Hybrid (all hybrids) fuel type only, January-August 2023

Note: Fleet defined as total new registrations less retail registrations

©2023 S&P Global Mobility

However, a notable distinction appears when examining domestic brands: they rely more heavily on fleet sales to drive their hybrid volume. For instance, 67% of the Chrysler Pacifica's more than 17,000 total PHEV registrations year-to-date came from fleet acquisitions.

Similarly, 86% of Ford Explorer Hybrid registrations were fleet driven. Overall, 29% of domestic hybrid registrations came from fleet. In contrast, European and Asian brands relied on fleet for 12% and 10% of their hybrid registrations, respectively.

The resurgence of hybrid vehicles in the market offers consumers and fleet operators a practical and environmentally conscious alternative, bridging the gap between traditional internal combustion engines and fully electric models.

The collaborative effort between OEMs and fleet operators is not only a strategic business move but also further reinforces the viability of hybrids as a sustainable choice towards a greener future for mobility. Each OEM, however, employs the fleet strategy uniquely, reflecting their differing approaches to aligning with market demands and sustainability goals.