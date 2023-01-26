A second - and related - driver of shifting EV brand market shares is the change in migration patterns from ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) to EV. Households with an ICE vehicle in the garage that return to market and acquire an EV are acquiring a Tesla at substantially lower rates than a year ago - this is true for all makes except Porsche, where the decline is marginal. Of the 15 mainstream and 13 luxury brands with significant return to market volumes this past fall, everyone had fewer owners (who acquired an EV) migrating to Tesla versus the year before. The chart below illustrates that the change in movement to Tesla declined by 20 percentage points or more for five of the fifteen mainstream brands and three of the thirteen luxury brands.