Tesla Motors has not just thrived in the first six months of 2022; it has reached new levels of success based on two metrics - record-high brand loyalty rates and significant brand loyalty among Model 3 owners.

Tesla brand loyalty (the propensity of return-to-market Tesla households to acquire another Tesla) has climbed to 67.5% in the first half of 2022, more than 12 percentage points higher than its brand loyalty in any preceding year (its next highest result was 55.2% in 2020).

Driving these results is the Model 3, with a first half 2022 brand loyalty rate of 70.7% - higher than any other model on the U.S. market. In two of the first six months of 2022, Tesla's brand loyalty exceeded 70% (March - 73.1% and June - 72.8%).

How does this compare to its luxury rivals? Tesla's June loyalty of 67.5% was almost 17 percentage points ahead of luxury runner-up Mercedes-Benz at 50.7%.