A review of Tesla model-level data in May reveals that while every model has experienced sizable year-over-year increases, the Model 3 results stand out. Model 3's May return-to-market volume of 4,413 is 51% of the brand's volume, making its results that much more important. Model 3 May brand loyalty of 67.9% is more than double the year-ago tally and the highest of any Tesla model (note that the smallest year-over-year jump of any Tesla model in May was 29.8 percentage points).

Further, Model 3's brand loyalty is the second highest of any model in the industry, trailing only the Ford Edge. Also, Models 3 and X rank in the top ten models across the industry in May brand loyalty; Tesla joins Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota as brands with two models in the top ten in May brand loyalty.