S&P Global Mobility (formerly IHS Markit | Automotive) has made a strategic investment in IT Manufactory, a startup located in Passau Germany that provides business planning and sales management software to automotive suppliers.

Its core product is the Digital Automotive software platform, which utilizes the S&P Global Mobility forecast datasets to provide a common market structure and forecast intelligence for business planning, sales steering, and performance management purposes.

Our vision for this partnership will provide opportunities to expand and scale this offering. The benefits of Digital Automotive with benchmark processes and reports are many, including:

Synchronized use of our forecasts in sales planning, acquisition, change and claim management processes;

Digital strategy and acquisition management leads to increased hit rates, expanded process transparency, and makes better use of resources;

Digital project information including price and cost management over the entire lifecycle are available in real-time with one-click access;

Digital change and claim management ensure profitable business; and

All CRM and CPQ functionalities are tailored to the needs of automotive suppliers

We are excited about the possibilities our expanded partnership with IT Manufactory will provide to the industry.

Please contact your account representative from S&P Global Mobility or IT Manufactory if you have questions. Alternatively, feel free to visit this link for additional details about the solution and how it may assist in your planning needs.