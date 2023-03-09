S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Industry Themes
Industry Themes
21 Dec 2022
S&P Global Mobility's strategic investment in IT Manufactory revolutionizes automotive supplier planning solutions.
S&P Global Mobility (formerly IHS Markit | Automotive) has made a strategic investment in IT Manufactory, a startup located in Passau Germany that provides business planning and sales management software to automotive suppliers.
Its core product is the Digital Automotive software platform, which utilizes the S&P Global Mobility forecast datasets to provide a common market structure and forecast intelligence for business planning, sales steering, and performance management purposes.
Our vision for this partnership will provide opportunities to expand and scale this offering. The benefits of Digital Automotive with benchmark processes and reports are many, including:
We are excited about the possibilities our expanded partnership with IT Manufactory will provide to the industry.
Please contact your account representative from S&P Global Mobility or IT Manufactory if you have questions. Alternatively, feel free to visit this link for additional details about the solution and how it may assist in your planning needs.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.