20 August 2025
S&P Global Mobility invests in Digital Automotive to optimize sales planning, deliver transparency, automation, and growth in automotive sales.
S&P Global Mobility has announced a follow-up investment in Digital Automotive (IT Manufactory GmbH), a leading sales planning and management platform for automotive suppliers.
This strategic move underscores S&P Global Mobility’s commitment to advancing automotive innovation and transforming how suppliers approach automotive sales in an increasingly complex market.
Automotive suppliers today face mounting pressure to adapt to electrification, shifting consumer preferences, and volatile global supply chains. Traditional sales planning tools—often reliant on Excel and fragmented systems—struggle to deliver the agility, transparency, and accuracy needed to compete in today’s auto sales environment.
Digital Automotive addresses these challenges head-on. Built on over 25 years of automotive supplier sales experience, the platform digitizes all core sales processes—from acquisition and pricing to claims and change management—into one integrated system. It replaces outdated workflows with automated, real-time reporting and seamless data exchange, including deep integration with S&P Global Mobility’s forecast datasets.
This latest funding round will enable Digital Automotive to scale operations and expand its reach across global markets. The continued partnership builds on the initial investment made in 2022 and reflects strong confidence in the company’s leadership, product vision, and market traction.
“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Digital Automotive,” said Joe LaFeir, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Automotive Insights at S&P Global Mobility. “Their end-to-end sales solution enables transparency, sales planning automation, and performance optimization for automotive suppliers—delivering exceptional value and higher profitability to our clients.”
Digital Automotive’s integration with S&P Global Mobility data transforms how suppliers plan and steer their sales strategies. Key benefits include:
Automated market analysis reports tailored for supplier management, including market development, footprint strategy, and market share insights
Real-time sales planning with pre-filled project data (SOP/EOP, production locations, volumes) and automatic updates from S&P forecasts.
Volume risk assessment in acquisition decisions and stronger claim negotiation using neutral market data.
Scenario planning across regions, OEMs, and product lines with automatic market share calculations—even factoring in competitor data.
This deep integration ensures suppliers have the right information at the right time, enabling better decisions, faster execution, and measurable growth.
Digital Automotive offers a plug-and-play solution with no need for additional apps or programming. Its intuitive interface and modular design allow suppliers to:
Replace Excel chaos with automated pricing and performance tracking
Manage one-time payments, claims, and changes with full transparency
Align sales teams around strategic goals using real-time KPIs and dashboards
More than 2,000 executives and sales professionals use Digital Automotive daily to plan, analyze, forecast, and optimize their sales operations.
S&P Global Mobility’s expanded investment in Digital Automotive signals a clear message: the future of automotive sales innovation lies in intelligent, data-driven platforms that empower suppliers to act with confidence.
Ready to see how Digital Automotive can transform your sales strategy? Book a call to assess your planning efficiency or experience automated sales planning in action with a live demo. Learn more and get in touch today.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.