This latest funding round will enable Digital Automotive to scale operations and expand its reach across global markets. The continued partnership builds on the initial investment made in 2022 and reflects strong confidence in the company’s leadership, product vision, and market traction.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Digital Automotive,” said Joe LaFeir, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Automotive Insights at S&P Global Mobility. “Their end-to-end sales solution enables transparency, sales planning automation, and performance optimization for automotive suppliers—delivering exceptional value and higher profitability to our clients.”

Driving innovation with S&P Global Mobility data

Digital Automotive’s integration with S&P Global Mobility data transforms how suppliers plan and steer their sales strategies. Key benefits include:

Automated market analysis reports tailored for supplier management, including market development, footprint strategy, and market share insights

Real-time sales planning with pre-filled project data (SOP/EOP, production locations, volumes) and automatic updates from S&P forecasts.

Volume risk assessment in acquisition decisions and stronger claim negotiation using neutral market data.

Scenario planning across regions, OEMs, and product lines with automatic market share calculations—even factoring in competitor data.

This deep integration ensures suppliers have the right information at the right time, enabling better decisions, faster execution, and measurable growth.