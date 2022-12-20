Global light vehicle production in 2022 is expected to finish at 81.8 million units - a hard-fought 6.0% improvement over 2021 levels - in a year that has been defined once again by supply chain constraints, debilitating lockdowns in China and, since February, the spillover effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has intensified the risk of widespread recession.

For 2023, S&P Global Mobility forecasts continued growth in output even against a backdrop which looks more challenging than the last 12 months. Light vehicle production levels are expected to rise by 4.0%, to 85.0 million units. While we entered 2022 imagining a return to pre-pandemic levels of production would be achieved in 2023, this optimism is now postponed until 2025 at the earliest.

In Mainland China, S&P Global Mobility forecasts modest production growth for 2023 of 1.1 percent, to 26.4 million units. Europe is expected to produce 16.6 million units in 2023, up from an estimated 15.6 million this year. For the North American region, upside pressure surrounding restocking and fulfilling pent-up demand provides support moving into 2023, with the forecast set at close to 15.1 million units.

Friction in the supply chain remains, not just involving semiconductors but also across labor and logistics - even if it is becoming harder to identify.

The structural semiconductor capacity deficit will take years to solve. While the supply-side issues won't see any immediate relief, the demand side will bring some respite. More of the existing capacity in the sector has been allocated to automotive since the second half of 2022, which will continue into 2023 due to slowing demand in other chip-hungry industries like telecoms and consumer electronics.

"These conditions may mask the ongoing capacity issues the auto industry faces," said Jeremie Bouchaud, director, semiconductor, E/E and autonomy practice, S&P Global Mobility. "The average chip content per car is increasing at an accelerated rate because of electrification, and the capacity deficit will resurface as soon as demand from other industries picks up again. The structural chip capacity deficit for cars will only be solved by 2024 at the earliest."

Though semiconductor availability remains an important consideration and continues to impact production operations, demand constraints are expected to play a more fundamental role and accelerate in second-half 2023 and into 2024, impacting production and influencing the speed and scale of inventory restocking.

Another major variable is emerging in Mainland China. While most of the world has adapted to living with COVID-19, the recent signals from Mainland China point towards a dichotomy that will be difficult to read. The recent relaxation of strict zero-COVID restrictions should free up businesses and services, but must be balanced against the increase in caseloads that will inevitably follow.

"The response of individuals, central and regional governments to these developments will be critical to the direction of the world's largest market next year," said Mark Fulthorpe, executive director of light vehicle production forecasts, S&P Global Mobility.