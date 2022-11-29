S&P Global Offerings
29 November 2022
Diverse consumer base drives US auto market to historic milestone, with Tesla leading in broad appeal.
Retail new light vehicle market share among ethnic consumers in the US combined reached a record 33% in September 2022. In other words, one of every three new vehicles registered was to households belonging to one of three major ethnic groups - African American, Asian, or Hispanic.
Looked at individually, Hispanic share of the new vehicle market climbed almost three percentage points since 2016 - to 17% of the market this past September, Asian share climbed almost two percentage points to 8%, while African American share declined slightly to 8% in the same timeframe.
At the brand level, Tesla has done the best job of appealing to these ethnic consumer groups; in September, 43% of all retail Tesla registrations were to ethnic consumers. The next four brands based on major ethnic share are Toyota, Mitsubishi, Dodge and Lexus.
The market shares for each of the three ethnic groups vary by region; African American share is the highest in the Southeast US at 15%; Asians account for 16% of registrations in the Western US, their strongest part of the country, and Hispanic share of 30% in the Southwest leads all other regions.
Given that these groups together account for one of every three new vehicle registrations, and that two of them - Asians and Hispanics - are gaining share, an increasing number of brands are developing specific marketing teams and campaigns to market their portfolios to diverse consumers.
S&P Global Mobility provides OEMs with comprehensive, real-time data on new and used vehicle registrations, vehicles-in-operation (VIO), and owner demographics.
Covering 97% of US and Canada vehicle sales, customers can see detailed data on make, model, body type, fuel type, emissions, sales channels, owner types, and geographic location.
Download a data sample today to see a preview of what we offer.
This article was published by S&P Global Mobility and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.