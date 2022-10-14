As illustrated in the table below, every Hyundai-branded in-market model except the discontinued Accent has been either launched or re-designed since mid-2019. Similarly, every Kia model except Rio and Forte has been introduced or re-designed since early 2019. Genesis's portfolio is equally fresh, with just the G70 languishing in its present form since the end of 2018. (As cars, Accent, Rio, Forte, and G70 compete in a much smaller - and declining - part of the market when compared to crossovers.)

Just as important as the freshness of Hyundai Motor's product offerings, though, is the relevance of its products. Both the Hyundai and Kia brands offer entries in every one of the core CUV segments, from three-row midsize utility down to sub-compact utility (neither Hyundai nor Kia participates in the full size utility segment, but this category accounts for just 2.3% of the retail market August 2022 CYTD). Lastly, the three-row Palisade and Telluride crossovers, introduced in the 2020 model year, for the first time offer serious competition in one of the largest segments, and both products have already received freshenings in 2022.

Genesis, launched in August 2016, still lags major luxury brands in the breadth of its portfolio, and initially was hampered by an all-car lineup, but it now offers three crossovers in the heart of the luxury market.

Lastly, Hyundai Motor has demonstrated its competitiveness by its speedy entry into the US EV market. With the Hyundai Ioniq 5 launch last December and the Kia EV6 arrival two months later, the corporation now offers two competitive EVs, more than several of its larger competitors. Furthermore, the Ioniq 5 and EV6 now rank #6 and #7, respectively, among all EVs (based on August 2022 CYTD retail registrations); if the four Teslas are removed, the Hyundai Motor Group products rank second and third, trailing only the Mustang Mach-E.