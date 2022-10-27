The Big Picture: What’s the U.S. utility sector facing in 2023 and beyond?

The U.S. utility sector is undergoing significant changes impacting companies of varying sizes and service types. Investments in cleaner forms of energy production and the need to bolster infrastructure reliability is expected to drive utility capital spending in the next few years. Investors, regulators, and various other entities with diverse interests are critical in moving the industry forward.

Gain vital insights into the 2023 U.S. electric, natural gas, and water utilities outlook:

Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) - Financial outlook on renewable energy and States' approaches to IRA

Trends on U.S. utility capital expenditure and authorized returns on equity

The critical role of policymakers and utility regulators in the energy transition

Utility strategies to drive M&A activity

