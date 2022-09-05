Market Headwinds Push SPAC & Equity Issuance Lower in Q1 2022

After a stellar performance last year, SPAC IPO volume and broader equity capital markets issuance waned in Q1 2022. Market volatility, inflation, and contractionary monetary policies had an adverse impact on this activity.

As a result of the market headwinds, SPAC IPO prospects were tempered in the first quarter of 2022, resulting in only 91 completed SPAC IPOs and a total of $11 billion of raised capital.

The volume of equity capital raised in Q1 totaled 1,019 offerings (50% lower than the same quarter last year) and $90 billion (68% lower) of total gross proceeds.

